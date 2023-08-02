Detroit Tigers acquire Eddys Leonard from Los Angeles Dodgers

In a last-minute trade just ahead of the deadline, the Detroit Tigers reportedly acquired 22-year-old infielder Eddys Leonard from the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers, who had previously designated Leonard for assignment to free up a roster spot, made the trade for cash considerations.

Detroit Tigers acquire Leonard from Los Angeles Dodgers

This season, Leonard has performed decently in Double-A, with a wRC+ of 96 in 388 plate appearances, mainly as a shortstop. According to MLB.com Leonard is the No. 14 ranked prospect in the Dodgers organization. Leonard has been praised for his impressive bat speed but his defensive home is yet to be found.

Key Points

The Tigers acquire Leonard from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Leonard has a 96 wRC+ in 388 Double-A plate appearances this season.

Despite being a 45-grade prospect, Leonard is yet to find his defensive home.

The Tigers also acquired infield prospect Hao-Yu Lee from the Phillies in a separate deal.

Bottom Line – Does This Count?

As the trade deadline loomed, everyone thought the Tigers were going to trade starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Instead, Rodriguez nixed the deal and he is still a Tiger. Well, at least the Tigers acquired Leonard via a trade with the Dodgers, right?