Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Tigers News Reports

Detroit Tigers acquire Eddys Leonard from Los Angeles Dodgers

By W.G. Brady
1
0

In a last-minute trade just ahead of the deadline, the Detroit Tigers reportedly acquired 22-year-old infielder Eddys Leonard from the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers, who had previously designated Leonard for assignment to free up a roster spot, made the trade for cash considerations.

Detroit Tigers 2024 schedule Matt Wisler Jackson Jobe Alex Faedo Detroit Tigers All-Time Starting Lineup 2023 MLB Draft Eddys Leonard

Detroit Tigers acquire Leonard from Los Angeles Dodgers

This season, Leonard has performed decently in Double-A, with a wRC+ of 96 in 388 plate appearances, mainly as a shortstop. According to MLB.com Leonard is the No. 14 ranked prospect in the Dodgers organization. Leonard has been praised for his impressive bat speed but his defensive home is yet to be found.

Key Points

  • The Tigers acquire Leonard from the Los Angeles Dodgers.
  • Leonard has a 96 wRC+ in 388 Double-A plate appearances this season.
  • Despite being a 45-grade prospect, Leonard is yet to find his defensive home.
  • The Tigers also acquired infield prospect Hao-Yu Lee from the Phillies in a separate deal.

Bottom Line – Does This Count?

As the trade deadline loomed, everyone thought the Tigers were going to trade starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Instead, Rodriguez nixed the deal and he is still a Tiger. Well, at least the Tigers acquired Leonard via a trade with the Dodgers, right?

Previous article
Detroit Lions’ vet says Jameson Williams is already one of the best WRs in the NFL

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest News

Lions News ReportsW.G. Brady -

Detroit Lions’ vet says Jameson Williams is already one of the best WRs in the NFL

One Detroit Lions veteran either loves him some Jameson Williams, or he is just trying to be nice to his teammate.

More Articles Like This

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

© Fan Driven Media LLC.