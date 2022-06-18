Prior to Saturday’s game against the Texas Rangers, the Detroit Tigers announced a couple of roster moves, including landing a catcher off waivers.

The Tigers announced just moments ago the following moves:

*Claimed C Ali Sanchez off waivers from St. Louis and optioned him to Triple-A Toledo

*RHP Jacob Barnes cleared waivers and has been granted his release

Detroit Tigers acquire former Cardinals C Ali Sanchez

Ali Sanchez, who is 25, was recently designated for assignment by the St. Louis Cardinals.

From MLB Trade Rumors:

The 25-year-old backstop has been on the 40-man since being acquired from the Mets in February 2021, but he’s only appeared in two games with the big league club. Sánchez has spent the majority of his time in the organization on optional assignment to Memphis, where he’s hitting .255/.333/.409 through 123 plate appearances this season.

The Cardinals will have a week to trade Sánchez or look to run him through waivers. He’s never been an impact offensive player, but scouting reports praised his defense during his time climbing the New York farm system. He’s in his final option year, so another club could stash him in the upper minors for the rest of the season if they were to devote him a spot on the 40-man roster.

