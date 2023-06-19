Merch
Tigers News Reports

Detroit Tigers acquire former Michigan State P Anthony Misiewicz

By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Tigers have strengthened their bullpen by acquiring left-handed relief pitcher Anthony Misiewicz, a former Michigan State standout. Misiewicz was claimed off waivers by the Tigers from the Arizona Diamondbacks and has been optioned to Triple-A Toledo. This marks Misiewicz's fourth organization in 2023, having previously been a part of the Kansas City Royals, St. Louis Cardinals, and Diamondbacks.

Key Points

  • The Tigers have claimed Misiewicz off waivers from the Diamondbacks.
  • Misiewicz, a former Michigan State pitcher, has joined his fourth organization in 2023, including the Royals and Cardinals.
  • The Tigers have assigned Misiewicz to Triple-A Toledo.
  • In his brief stint with the Diamondbacks, Misiewicz recorded a 5.63 ERA in seven games.
  • At the Triple-A level, Misiewicz showcased a 2.84 ERA in 10 games for Reno.

Misiewicz, who is 28 years old, was originally selected by the Seattle Mariners in the 18th round of the 2015 draft. He spent the 2020-2022 seasons with the Mariners before being traded to the Royals. In his brief stint with the Diamondbacks this year, Misiewicz appeared in seven games, posting a 5.63 ERA with six strikeouts and three walks in eight innings.

Anthony Misiewicz Detroit Tigers

Bottom Line – Promising Talent for the Future

In acquiring Misiewicz, the Tigers have secured a promising left-handed relief pitcher with the potential to contribute significantly to the team's success. As Misiewicz continues to develop and refine his skills, the Tigers can look forward to the added depth and versatility he brings to their bullpen.

