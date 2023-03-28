Detroit Tigers acquire Zach McKinstry via trade with Cubs

The Detroit Tigers made a move before Opening Day, acquiring infielder Zach McKinstry from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for right-handed pitcher Carlos Guzman. McKinstry, who broke into the majors with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020, adds depth to the Tigers' infield with his versatility to play multiple positions.

Key Points

The Tigers acquired Zach McKinstry from the Cubs in exchange for Carlos Guzman

McKinstry is a former Central Michigan infielder who broke into the majors with the Dodgers in 2020

Guzman is a minor league right-hander who went 9-6 with a 4.11 ERA in 27 games last year

The Tigers placed Freddy Pacheco on the 60-day injured list to make room on the roster for McKinstry

McKinstry adds depth to the Tigers' infield with his versatility to play multiple positions

Who is New Detroit Tigers INF Zach McKinstry?

McKinstry, a former Central Michigan infielder, batted .199 with five homers and 14 RBIs in 57 games with the Dodgers and Cubs last year. Guzman, a minor league right-hander, went 9-6 with a 4.11 ERA in 27 games last year. The Tigers placed right-handed reliever Freddy Pacheco on the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster for McKinstry.

Bottom Line – Tigers make move for the future

The Tigers made a smart move by acquiring McKinstry from the Cubs. With his versatility to play multiple positions in the infield, he adds depth to the Tigers' roster and gives them more options to work with as the season progresses. By making this trade, the Tigers are showing their commitment to improving and competing in the American League Central division. Overall, this move sets the Tigers up for a promising future.