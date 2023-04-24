Detroit Tigers Affiliates- Down On The Farm. Toledo and Lakeland win series, West Michigan split, and Erie struggle

The Detroit Tigers affiliates had a roller coaster of a week. The AAA team, the Toledo Mud Hens, hit the road for Columbus to take on the Clippers. The AA team, the Erie Seawolves, were also on the road to take on the Richmond Flying Squirrels. The High A affiliate of the Tigers, the West Michigan Whitecaps, were home to take on the Dayton Dragons. The A-level affiliate, the Lakeland Flying Tigers, were in St. Lucie to take on the Mets.

Detroit Tigers affiliates Toledo Mud Hens

Mud Hens (9-5) vs. Columbus Clippers (8-7)

The Toledo Mud Hens had a great week taking five of six from the Clippers.

- Advertisement -

Tuesday: Toledo 9, Columbus 4

The Mud Hens started the week off with a win. The Toledo offense was led by Ryan Kreidler, who had three RBI, followed by Parker Meadows and Zack Short, who each had two. Seven different Mud Hens hitters had a hit. Brennan Hanifee got the start for Toledo and went four innings, giving up just one run on four hits; he would walk three and strike out seven.

Wednesday: Toledo 5, Columbus 3

The Mud Hens picked up their second win of the week. Jermaine Palacios led the offense, who drove in two of the five Toledo runs; five different Mud Hens players each had hits on the day. Reese Olson got the start going 0.2 innings giving up three runs on two hits; he would walk three and failed to strike anyone out.

Thursday: Toledo 8, Columbus 3

- Advertisement -

The Mud Hens continued their winning and picked up their third straight against the Clippers. Parker Meadows, Zack Short, and Justyn-Henry Malloy each had two hits. Malloy, Ryan Kreidler, and Andrew Knapp all had two RBI. Ashton Goudeau made the start and would go five innings giving up one run on four hits; he did not walk anyone and struck out eight.

Friday: Toledo Columbus PPD

Saturday Game 1: Toledo 4, Columbus 0

- Advertisement -

The Mud Hens kept their win streak over Columbus rolling. Seven different Toledo hitters had a hit, Zack Short led the way with two RBI. Zach Logue got the start for Toledo, going 3.2 innings and giving up three hits but he did not allow a run; he did walk four and strike out two

Saturday Game 2: Toledo 7, Columbus 3

Toledo sweeps their doubleheader against Columbus with a 7-3 win. Parker Meadows, Justyn-Henry Malloy, and Ryan Kreidler led the Mud Hens with two hits each; Malloy and Kreidler had two RBI each. Garrett Hill got the start going three innings giving up three runs on five hits; he didn't walk anyone and struck out two.

Sunday: Toledo 3, Columbus 10

The Mud Hens dropped their only game of the week. Justyn-Henry Malloy and Ryan Kreidler both had two hits to lead the offense, and Kreidler had the only three RBI for Toledo. Brennan Hanifee got the start going four innings giving up two runs on six hits; he didn't walk anyone and struck out three.

Weekly Toledo Leaders

Parker Meadows: 6-23, 5 R, 2 2B, HR, 4 RBI, 4 BB

Zach Short: 6-23, 6 R, 2 2B, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 5 BB, SB

Justyn-Henry Malloy: 9-22, 5 R, 2 2B, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 5 BB

Ryan Kreidler: 7-23, 4 R, 2 HR, 10 RBI, 4 BB, SB

Ashton Goudeau: 5 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 K

Week Ahead

Coming Up Next: Toledo will return home to take on the Syracuse Mets, the AAA affiliate of the New York Mets. Syracuse features the sixth and eighth-ranked Mets prospects. The sixth-ranked prospect is SS Ronny Mauricio, and the eighth-ranked prospect is 1B/3B Mark Vientos.

Erie SeaWolves

Seawolves (5-4) vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels (5-4)

The Erie Seawolves had a tough week against Richmond winning only two of their six games.

Tuesday: Erie 6, Richmond 15

Erie starts their week off with a loss to Richmond. Wenceel Perez and Jake Holton led Erie with three hits apiece. Perez also had three RBI. Wilmer Flores made his third start of the season, and for the second straight start, he struggled going 2.2 innings giving up seven runs on eight hits; he walked three and struck out three.

Wednesday: Erie 2, Richmond 11

Erie dropped their second straight to Richmond. Colt Keith picked up two hits on the day, and Grant Witherspoon drove in the lone two runs for the Seawolves. Dylan Smith got the start and went three innings giving up five hits and four runs, only three of which were earned; he also walked one and struck out six, with three of those coming in the first when he pitched an immaculate inning.

Thursday: Erie 7, Richmond 10

Erie dropped another one to Richmond. Colt Keith once again led the offense with three hits while Julio Rodriguez drove in three runs for the Seawolves. Brant Hurter got the start for Erie going four innings, giving up one run on one hit; he would walk three and strike out four.

Friday: Erie 4, Richmond 3

The Seawolves returned to the win column with their week's first win. Colt Keith again led the Seawolves' offense with three hits and two RBI. Ty Madden got the start going four innings giving up two runs on four hits; he walked two and struck out five.

Saturday: Erie 0, Richmond 2

Erie dropped another one to Richmond. The Seawolves had six total hits, with Wenceel Perez, Colt Keith, and Mario Feliciano having two hits a piece. Sawyer Gipson-Long got the ball for Erie going five and giving up one run on one hit; he walked one and struck out four.

Sunday: Erie 6, Richmond 5

Erie salvaged their trip to Richmond, ending the series with a win. Mario Feliciano picked up three hits, while Colt Keith, Wenceel Perez, and Diego Rincones each had two hits, and Rincones had two RBI. Wilmer Flores made the start and turned in his best outing of the season, going four innings, giving up just two hits, and striking out one.

Weekly Erie Leaders

Colt Keith: 13-24, 4 R, 3B, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 2 BB

Wenceel Perez: 8-22, 6 R, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 SB

Jake Holton: 5-20, 3 R, HR, RBI, 5 BB

Mario Feliciano: 9-14, 3 R, 2 2B, RBI, BB

Brant Hurter: 4 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

Week Ahead

Coming Up Next: Erie will return home to take on the Portland Seadogs, the AA affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. The Seadogs will bring the 79th-ranked prospect in the MLB 100 and the Red Sox second-ranked prospect in OF/SS Ceddanne Rafaela, and the Red Sox fifth-ranked prospect 2B Nick Yorke.

West Michigan Whitecaps

WhiteCaps (6-3) vs. Dayton Dragons (3-6)

The West Michigan Whitecaps split their series against Dayton at three games apiece.

Tuesday: West Michigan 0, Dayton 5

West Michigan dropped their first game of the week to Dayton. Danny Serretti and Chris Meyers each picked up two hits on the Whitecaps' six total hits. Wilkel Hernandez got the start and struggled going 2.2 innings giving up three runs on three hits; he walked two and struck out five.

Wednesday: West Michigan 4, Dayton 1

West Michigan got back in the win column. Three Whitecaps hitters had two hits: Danny Serretti, Eliezer Alfonzo, and Chris Meyers. Meyers also drove in two of the four West Michigan runs. Carlos Pena got the start going four innings giving up five hits and only one run; he would walk one and strike out five.

Thursday: West Michigan 2, Dayton 0

West Michigan picked up their second straight win. Austin Murr led the offense with three hits and the lone RBI. Keider Monerto got the start for the Whitecaps and went four innings, giving up just one hit. He did not allow a run; he would also strike out seven and did not walk anyone.

Friday: West Michigan 3, Dayton 7

The Whitecaps had the series evened up on them. Five Whitecaps hitters each had a hit on the day, and Steele Walker and Jace Jung had an RBI. Garrett Burhenn got the start going four innings giving up two runs on five hits; he didn't walk anyone and struck out four.

Saturday: West Michigan 5, Dayton 4

The Whitecaps answered Friday's loss with a win. Steele Walker led the way with two hits, while four West Michigan hitters had RBIs. Jack O'Laughlin got the start going four innings giving up three hits. He did not allow a run; he did walk four but struck out six.

Sunday: West Michigan 2, Dayton 8

The Whitecaps dropped the finale to Dayton. Four different West Michigan hitters each had a hit, while Chris Meyers had the only two runs driven in on the day. Wilkel Hernandez made the start and struggled, going 3.2 innings, giving up six runs on six hits; he walked one and struck out five.

Weekly West Michigan Leaders

Jace Jung: 4-21, 2 R, 2 2B, HR, 2 RBI, 4 BB

Danny Serretti: 6-15, R, 3 2B, RBI, 2 BB, SB

Chris Meyers: 5-11, 3 R, 2B, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 2 BB

Austin Murr: 5-12, 2 R, 3 2B, 3B, RBI

Keider Montero: 4 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K

Week Ahead

Coming Up Next: West Michigan will hit the road to take on the Cedar Rapids Kernels, the High A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. The Kernels feature the Twins' sixth-ranked prospect RHP Marco Raya who will pitch Friday.

Lakeland Flying Tigers

Flying Tigers (4-5) vs. St. Lucie Mets (3-6)

The Lakeland Flying Tigers won four of their six games against St. Lucie.

Tuesday: Lakeland 4, St. Lucie 0

Lakeland got their series started with a shutout win over St. Lucie. Dom Johnson and Lazaro Benitez led the way for the Flying Tigers with two hits; Andrew Jenkins and Manuel Sequera each had an RBI. Edgardo Ibarra got the start, went four innings, and did not allow a hit or a run; he walked one and struck out three.

Wednesday: Lakeland 3, St. Lucie 8

Lakeland dropped their first game to the Mets. Sergio Tapia led the way for the Flying Tigers' offense with two hits, while four other Lakeland hitters each had one hit. Andrew Navigato drove in two of the three Lakeland runs. Chris Williams Jr. got the start and struggled going 0.2 innings and giving up five runs on five hits.

Thursday: Lakeland 6, St. Lucie 3

Lakeland picked up their second win on the week over the Mets. Lazaro Benitez picked up three hits, while Seth Stephenson and Moises Valero each had two hits. Troy Melton got the start for the Flying Tigers going four innings, giving up one run on five hits; he walked one and struck out four.

Friday: Lakeland 5, St. Lucie 4

The Flying Tigers picked up their second straight win. The Lakeland offense was led by Dillon Dingler, Mike Rothenburg, and Lazaro Benitez, who each had two hits; Dingler had two RBI. Marco Jimenez got the ball for Lakeland, going 3.2 innings, giving up one run on six hits; he walked one and struck out three.

Saturday: Lakeland 6, St. Lucie 1

Lakeland picked up their third straight win over the Mets. Luke Gold led the way with three hits, while seven other hitters had an impact. Ulices Campos got the start going four innings giving up two hits. He allowed one run; however, it was not earned, and he struck out two.

Sunday: Lakeland 2, St. Lucie 4

Lakeland dropped their finale to St. Lucie. Manuel Sequera, Moises Valero, and Luke Gold pick up the lone Flying Tigers hits on the day. Carlos Marcano got the start for Lakeland, going 2.2 innings, giving up two runs on two hits; he walked three and struck out one.

Weekly Lakeland Leaders

Andrew Jenkins: 4-16, 2 R, 2 RBI, 6 BB

Adinso Reyes: 3-11, 2 R, RBI, 4 BB

Lazaro Benitez: 8-20, R, 2 2B, RBI, 2 BB

Dillon Dingler: 3-10, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB

Moises Valero: 4-10, 2 R, 2B, RBI

Luke Gold: 4-11, 3 R, HBP

Edgardo Ibarra: 4 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

Week Ahead

Coming Up Next: Lakeland will return home to take on the Palm Beach Cardinals, the A-level affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals will bring in the tenth, 11th, and 12th-rated prospects in the St. Louis organization in Catcher Leonardo Bernal, who ranks tenth, OF Joshua Baez, who ranks 11th, and LHP Brycen Mautz, who ranks 12th and is slated to pitch Tuesday.