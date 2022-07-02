When it comes to Major League Baseball, there are not many more teams in the league with a more storied history than the Detroit Tigers.

Not only do the Tigers have four World Series titles but they have a plethora of players who have been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, including seven who make my all-time starting lineup.

Without further ado, here is what my all-time Detroit Tigers starting lineup looks like.

Detroit Tigers’ all-time starting lineup

*Note: Pudge Rodriguez was not considered because of his brief time in Detroit.

Ty Cobb – CF (L) Charlie Gehringer – 2B (L) Miguel Cabrera – 3B (R) Hank Greenberg – LF (R) Al Kaline – RF (R) Harry Heilmann – 1B ((R) Willie Horton – DH (R) Alan Trammell – SS (R) Bill Freehan – C (R)

SP – Hal Newhouser

Manager – Sparky Anderson

As you can see, I put Miguel Cabrera at third base so that I could fit in Harry Heilmann at first base.

With Cobb, Gehringer, Cabrera, Greenberg, and Kaline in the top five spots, you can bet this team would score a ton of runs!

Some players who I would consider “honorable mention” type players are C Lance Parrish, 1B Norm Cash, 2B Lou Whitaker, RF Kirk Gibson, and SP Justin Verlander.

Nation what do you think of this Detroit Tigers all-time starting lineup? What changes would you make?

