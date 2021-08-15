Detroit Tigers and Miguel Cabrera reveal what they are willing to exchange for 500th home run ball

Miguel Cabrera currently has 499 career home runs and there has been plenty of talk about what the person who catches No. 500 will do with the baseball. Will they just give the ball back to Miggy for nothing? Will they keep the ball? Will they demand a large sum of money in order to give up the ball?

Prior to Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Indians, Jordan Field, who is the Detroit Tigers Director of Player Relations & Authentics, joined Jeff Lesson on 97.1 the Ticket and revealed what the Tigers and Cabrera would be willing to offer in exchange for his 500th home run ball.

Field made it clear that neither the Tigers nor Miggy will pay money to get the ball back. He added that the team will set up a meet-and-greet for the fan and Cabrera after the game and they are willing to exchange autographed memorabilia such as bats, baseballs, and jerseys for the ball or even tickets to future games.

Field said that if a fan catches Cabrera’s 500th home run ball, he and his guests will immediately be identified and they will be moved to a private location (most likely a suite), for security purposes, where they can watch the remainder of the game. They would then meet with Cabrera after the conclusion of the game.

Nation, if you caught Miggy’s 500th home run ball, what would you do with it?