Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Tigers News Reports

Detroit Tigers announce decision on Zach Logue

By W.G. Brady
0
0

After an unremarkable performance in the doubleheader game on Thursday, Detroit Tigers left-hander Zach Logue was optioned to Triple-A Toledo. Logue had stepped in after starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen exited the game, pitching four innings during which he managed to strike out five batters, but not without conceding three runs, including two solo home runs to Taylor Ward.

Detroit Tigers Trevor Rosenthal Zach McKinstry Spencer Turnbull Riley Greene Reese Olson Joey Wentz Reese Olson Nick Solak Spencer Turnbull Scott Harris Colt Keith Franklin Perez 2023 MLB Draft Wyatt Langford Kevin McGonigle Mike Ivie Zach Logue

Detroit Tigers send Zach Logue back to Triple-A

This is the second time this year that Logue has been with the Tigers, but his stint lasted a mere three days. During his previous stay with the big-league team earlier in the month, he appeared in two games and allowed six runs in seven innings. His performance at Toledo has been a bit shaky as well, with a record of 2-7 and an ERA of 6.29 over 58 2/3 innings.

Key Points

  • Logue has been optioned to Triple-A Toledo following an underwhelming performance.
  • This was Logue's second short-lived stint with the Tigers in 2023.
  • Logue has a record of 2-7 and an ERA of 6.29 over 58 2/3 innings with Toledo.
  • He played 14 games for the Oakland Athletics in 2022 with a 6.79 ERA.

Bottom Line – A Chance for Improvement

Zach Logue's reassignment to Triple-A Toledo, while a setback, presents an opportunity for him to hone his skills and strive for improvement. It's a reminder of the highly competitive nature of Major League Baseball, and the constant evolution required to maintain a position. For Logue, the task ahead is clear: it's time to step up his game in the hopes of a more successful return to the big league. If Logue is able to go down to Triple-A and improve on some things, there is a solid chance that he gets another opportunity with the Tigers before the season is over.

Previous article
Jim Harbaugh quotes Ric Flair when discussing ‘Beat Georgia’ Drill 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest News

U of MW.G. Brady -

Jim Harbaugh quotes Ric Flair when discussing ‘Beat Georgia’ Drill 

Jim Harbaugh spoke at the Big Ten Media Days press conference and he opened up about the "Beat Georgia" Drill the team has added to their daily practices.

More Articles Like This

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

© Fan Driven Media LLC.