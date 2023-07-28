Detroit Tigers announce decision on Zach Logue

After an unremarkable performance in the doubleheader game on Thursday, Detroit Tigers left-hander Zach Logue was optioned to Triple-A Toledo. Logue had stepped in after starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen exited the game, pitching four innings during which he managed to strike out five batters, but not without conceding three runs, including two solo home runs to Taylor Ward.

This is the second time this year that Logue has been with the Tigers, but his stint lasted a mere three days. During his previous stay with the big-league team earlier in the month, he appeared in two games and allowed six runs in seven innings. His performance at Toledo has been a bit shaky as well, with a record of 2-7 and an ERA of 6.29 over 58 2/3 innings.

The Tigers have announced the following roster move:



*Optioned LHP Zach Logue to Triple A Toledo — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) July 27, 2023

Key Points

Logue has been optioned to Triple-A Toledo following an underwhelming performance.

This was Logue's second short-lived stint with the Tigers in 2023.

Logue has a record of 2-7 and an ERA of 6.29 over 58 2/3 innings with Toledo.

He played 14 games for the Oakland Athletics in 2022 with a 6.79 ERA.

Bottom Line – A Chance for Improvement

Zach Logue's reassignment to Triple-A Toledo, while a setback, presents an opportunity for him to hone his skills and strive for improvement. It's a reminder of the highly competitive nature of Major League Baseball, and the constant evolution required to maintain a position. For Logue, the task ahead is clear: it's time to step up his game in the hopes of a more successful return to the big league. If Logue is able to go down to Triple-A and improve on some things, there is a solid chance that he gets another opportunity with the Tigers before the season is over.