Tigers News Reports

Detroit Tigers P Michael Lorenzen drawing trade interest from 2 teams

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Tigers SP Michael Lorenzen has garnered attention from other teams following his impressive performance since being named to his first All-Star team. As a free agent after this season, Lorenzen has piqued the interest of the Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Michael Lorenzen Detroit Tigers

Michael Lorenzen not the only Tigers pitcher who could be traded

With the trade deadline approaching, Lorenzen, along with fellow starter Eduardo Rodriguez, are expected to be among the most sought-after Tigers' players. With pitching being at a premium, you can bet there will be some contenders who make a run at Lorenzen and Rodriguez. The question is, will the Tigers be in contention and hold on to one, or even both, of those pitchers?

Key Points

  • Lorenzen was named to his first All-Star team this year
  • Teams showing interest in Lorenzen's services include the Houston Astros and the Tampa Bay Rays.
  • Lorenzen's impressive recent form includes going 3-0 with no runs allowed over 18 2/3 innings in his last three starts, and 21 1/3 innings of scoreless baseball overall.
  • In his most recent outing against the Kansas City Royals, Lorenzen pitched seven shutout innings, further showcasing his talent.
  • As a free agent after this season, Lorenzen's value has increased significantly, making him an attractive target for teams in need of pitching depth.
  • The Detroit Tigers have shown signs of improvement after the All-Star Break, going 5-2, but they still face a 5-game deficit behind the first-place Minnesota Twins.
  • The Tigers' performance leading up to the trade deadline will likely influence the team's approach to potential trades.
Michael Lorenzen Detroit Tigers 2023 MLB All-Star Game

Bottom Line – A Game-Changing Decision

As the Tigers contemplate their options leading up to the trade deadline, the performance of Michael Lorenzen has put the team in a significant position. His All-Star status and recent dominant outings have garnered attention from competing teams, highlighting his market value. The Tigers' front office faces a pivotal decision as they assess whether to capitalize on the interest from other teams or retain Lorenzen as a vital asset for the future. Either way, Lorenzen's presence will play a critical role in shaping the Tigers' journey in the current season and beyond.

