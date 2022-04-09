in MLB

Detroit Tigers announce starting pitcher for series-finale vs. White Sox

After splitting their first two games of the season, the Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox to play the third and final game of their season-opening series at Comerica Park.

As expected, the Tigers have officially announced that Tarik Skubal will be their starting pitcher on Sunday.

As you can see below, Michael Kopech will be making the start for the White Sox.

Go Tigers!

