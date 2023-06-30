Detroit Tigers announce latest Akil Baddoo update

The Detroit Tigers have been without outfielder Akil Baddoo since he suffered a right quadriceps injury earlier in the month of June, departing what was an 11-6 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks at Comerica Park.

Baddoo suffered the injury while trying to reach first base in the game against Arizona. He was visibly angry after having gotten hurt, slamming his helmet to the ground and departing with a team trainer.

According to Detroit Tigers beat writer Cody Stavenhagen, Baddoo will be getting in a rehabilitation start with the Triple-A affiliate Toledo Mud Hens this weekend.

Additionally, Reese Olson is considered day-to-day, while Riley Greene “continues to progress”, according to the injury report.

The Tigers have been the walked wounded this season, owning a considerably lengthy injury list. We hope to see Baddoo back with the team in short order and hope he can contribute as the Tigers continue chasing the Twins for the top spot in the American League Central division.