Detroit Tigers announcer Matt Shepard makes bizarre comment about bachelorette drinking a beer [Video]

During today's game between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians, play-by-play announcer Matt Shepard made an unexpected comment that has garnered significant attention. As the Bally Sports Detroit camera panned towards the right field corner, capturing a bride-to-be, presumably part of a Bachelorette party, Shepard began reading a promo for an upcoming Tigers' giveaway. However, what started as a seemingly innocent observation took a turn when Shepard made a bizarre comment.

What did Matt Shepard Say?

Here is what Shepard said:

“She’s about to get married, right? That’s why she’s got that outfit on, right? And then she’s at a baseball game?” Shepard asked. “Good for her. Part of her little trip with the girls I suppose, before [the wedding].”

Shepard then made an unprompted comment that came across as somewhat creepy.

“There’s nothing sexier than a woman drinking a Leinenkugel.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line – Stepping Beyond the Baseline

Broadcasters like Matt Shepard have a significant influence and are expected to maintain a certain level of professionalism during live broadcasts. The Major League Baseball audience spans a wide demographic, making it essential for commentators to be aware and considerate of their remarks. Shepard's statement, though perhaps meant in jest, underscores the balance and restraint needed when delivering commentary. Such incidents can easily divert attention from the game itself and unintentionally make some viewers uncomfortable. As live sports continue to be a major form of entertainment, the role of the broadcaster remains pivotal not only in narrating the game's events but also in upholding the integrity of the broadcast.