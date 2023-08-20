Detroit Tigers to recall Parker Meadows to make MLB Debut

Following the Detroit Tigers‘ 4-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday afternoon, they announced they will recall outfielder Parker Meadows from Triple-A Toledo on Monday to make his Major League debut.

Why it Matters

Meadows, who is 23, was originally selected by the Tigers in the 2nd Round of the 2018 MLB Draft. He is currently ranked as the Tigers' No. 10 prospect, according to MLB.com.

Meadows by the Numbers

Here are Meadows' stats in 113 games with the Mud Hens so far this season.

.256 batting average

.812 OPS

19 home runs

65 RBIs

19 stolen bases

123 strikeouts

53 walks

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Tigers just announced they will recall OF Parker Meadows on Monday Meadows is currently the No. 10 prospect in the organization Meadows batted .256 with 19 home runs and 65 RBIs in 113 games with the Toledo Mud Hens in 2023

Bottom Line: The Kid Gets A Chance

Many have been calling for the Tigers to give Meadows a chance in the Big Leagues for quite some time now, and he will finally get his chance. There is no question about it that Parker is still developing as a player, but bringing him up for the remainder of the 2023 season would allow him to get a taste of MLB-caliber pitching on a nightly basis, and that is a good thing for the future.