Detroit Tigers closer Alex Lange named American League Reliever of the Month for May.

A little while ago, it was announced that Detroit Tigers closer Alex Lange was named American League Reliever of the Month for May. The Tigers had a solid month of May, going 16-11 and sitting 2.5 games back of the Minnesota Twins for first place in the American League Central, and a large part of that was because of their bullpen, and Lange led the charge shutting the door.

Congratulations to Alex Lange, your AL Reliever of the Month for May!#RepDetroit pic.twitter.com/A0e2QpOnOF — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) June 2, 2023

Alex Lange by the numbers

Alex Lange was drafted by the Chicago Cubs with the 30th overall pick in the 2017 MLB draft. At the 2019 MLB trade deadline, Lange was traded to Detroit in exchange for Nick Castellanos. Lange made his major league debut on April 10, 2021, against Cleveland. In that game, he went one inning, didn't allow a base runner, and struck out one. Over his first two seasons in the big leagues, Lange has made 107 appearances picking up one save, allowing 40 earned runs, and striking out 121 in 99 innings of work.

Prior to this season, the Tigers traded their closer Gregory Soto to Philadelphia for Nick Maton, Matt Vierling, and Donny Sands. When camp broke, and it was time for the season to begin, Lange took over the closer's role, and this season he has appeared in 23 games posting a 1.16 ERA and picking up ten saves. In May, Lange appeared in ten games, going 10.2 innings, and giving up just one run, striking out 17. He finished 2-0 and picked up seven saves.

Detroit Tigers' big picture

The Detroit Tigers bullpen has been dominant this season and has been a key to the team's success this season, but in May, they were on top of their game. The Tigers league rankings in May were solid as they ranked fourth in the league in WAR with a 1.4, sixth in the league in ERA with a 3.28, and fourth in the league in FIP with a 3.34. Lange, Jose Cisnero, and Jason Foley were a big part of those numbers, and they will be needed as the calendar has turned to June and the Tigers try to keep pace with the Minnesota Twins and take over first place in the American League Central.