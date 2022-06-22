A day after trading Trayce Thompson (Klay Thompson’s brother) to the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash considerations, the Detroit Tigers piggy bank just got heavier as they have reportedly traded catcher Ryan Lavarnway to Miami Marlins… also for cash considerations.

Lavarnway, who is 34, was originally selected by the Boston Red Sox in the sixth round of the 2008 MLB Draft.

Embed from Getty Images

Detroit Tigers complete trade with Miami Marlins

Lavarnway had been playing for the Toledo Mud Hens, where he was batting .281 with five home runs and 26 RBIs in 44 games.

By unloading Lavarnway, it allows some of the Tigers younger catchers to get in more work in Toledo.

From Detroit Free Press:

With Lavarnway joining the Marlins’ organization, the Tigers have three catchers on Triple-A Toledo’s roster: 34-year-old Dustin Garneau, 25-year-old Ali Sanchez and 26-year-old utility player Brady Policelli.

Garneau and Sanchez should receive the bulk of the starts behind the plate, with Garneau seemingly lined up for a promotion to the majors if either of the Tigers’ catchers — Tucker Barnhart or Eric Haase — land on the injured list.

This is not Lavarnway’s first stint with the Miami Marlins as he played for them in 2020. In five games with the Marlins during the 2020 campaign, Lavarnway batted .364 but only had 11 at-bats.

The Detroit Tigers’ next game is tonight at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox. The Tigers will look to salvage a win over the Red Sox after losing on both Monday and Tuesday night.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

