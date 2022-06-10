Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers fans react to Casey Mize news

Well, fans of the Detroit Tigers had better get used to not seeing RHP Casey Mize any time soon. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch announced earlier this afternoon that the once highly-touted prospect would be undergoing Tommy John surgery, officially ending his season and also placing his status for next year in serious doubt.

Mize had already been shut down by the Tigers earlier this week as he continued to struggle in his recovery from a sprained medial ligament in his elbow. Per Hinch, the ligament is stretched to such a degree that it no longer has elasticity. Originally having been sidelined in mid-April after a start against the Kansas City Royals, Mize attempted a rehabilitation start with the Toledo Mud Hens, but struggled badly.

Last season, he recorded a 3.71 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in 150 1/3 innings. In limited action in 2022, Mize recorded 5.40 ERA with two walks and four strikeouts across 10 innings over the course of two starts.

Detroit Tigers fans are upset after the Casey Mize update

Take a look at a sampling of the reactions that immediately began pouring in on social media after the news was announced.

