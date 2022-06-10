Detroit Tigers fans react to Casey Mize news

Well, fans of the Detroit Tigers had better get used to not seeing RHP Casey Mize any time soon. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch announced earlier this afternoon that the once highly-touted prospect would be undergoing Tommy John surgery, officially ending his season and also placing his status for next year in serious doubt.

Casey Mize is going to have Tommy John surgery, A.J. Hinch said — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) June 10, 2022

Mize had already been shut down by the Tigers earlier this week as he continued to struggle in his recovery from a sprained medial ligament in his elbow. Per Hinch, the ligament is stretched to such a degree that it no longer has elasticity. Originally having been sidelined in mid-April after a start against the Kansas City Royals, Mize attempted a rehabilitation start with the Toledo Mud Hens, but struggled badly.

Last season, he recorded a 3.71 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in 150 1/3 innings. In limited action in 2022, Mize recorded 5.40 ERA with two walks and four strikeouts across 10 innings over the course of two starts.

Embed from Getty Images

Detroit Tigers fans are upset after the Casey Mize update

Take a look at a sampling of the reactions that immediately began pouring in on social media after the news was announced.

Pedro Martinez predicted this in a MLB breakdown video a few years back 😕 — SportsFanatics (@SSportsFanatics) June 10, 2022

I remember when Avila said they weren't worried about him having arm trouble in the future when they drafted him… — Hockey Guy (@spatty84) June 10, 2022

Not surprised 😞😞Another first round draft choice lost. — Bill Wagner (@wagbill) June 10, 2022

Going to pretend I didn’t see this tweet today 😰 — we beat ohio state(BIG CHAMPS) (@MotorCityFan2) June 10, 2022

Just awful news. You hate to see anyone get injured but I feel terrible for Casey Mize. Wishing him a full and healthy recovery from his Tommy John Surgery. #Tigers — Michael Zimmelman (@MZimmel) June 10, 2022

Heartbreaking. Great work ethic, though. He’ll be back. — Clinkeroo (@clinkeroo) June 10, 2022

2024 — Bill Orr (@2863542whiskey) June 10, 2022

Yup… Was just about to find that thread where I said I don’t think it’s Tommy John. Only thing we can hope is he comes back stronger which is possible with the new advancements in the surgery. — MCS (@MotorCadeee) June 10, 2022

Oh man, Casey Mize to have TJ surgery. Sucks to see a young promising pitcher lose 1+ years to injury. Wish him all the best.

Why is this happening so frequently?? — Orioles Fan Therapy (@OsFanTherapy) June 10, 2022

Al continues to draft damaged goods. Mize was never a top talent. 3 or 4th Starter at best when he was drafted — chris k (@chrisk60844176) June 10, 2022

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

