Detroit Tigers get bad news regarding rookie Akil Baddoo

Both Akil Baddoo and Derek Hill were forced to leave Tuesday night’s game against the Baltimore Orioles after they had a scary full-speed collision in the outfield.

Following the game, Tigers manager AJ Hinch said that he would not be surprised if Baddoo needed a few days to recover.

“Both guys were pretty beat up and in a lot of pain, so it was a very scary incident,” Hinch said. “It was nasty collision. You don’t see it a lot at this level, but when you see them, they’re nasty. And those were two big, physical athletes.”

“Akil is getting checked out for a concussion and shoulder….I’ll be surprised if he doesn’t need at least a few days, if not an IL stint,” Hinch explained. “Derek is getting checked out for his ribs, Akil’s head went right into his ribcage.”

Well, according to a report from Evan Petzold, Baddoo is being placed on the 7-day concussion protocol list.

