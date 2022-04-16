Detroit Tigers get boost for matchup vs. Royals

When the Detroit Tigers take on the Kansas City Royals on Saturday, they will get a nice little boost.

The Tigers released today’s starting lineup and though SS Javier Baez will miss another game with an injured thumb, OF Robbie Grossman is back.

Today’s game, which begins at 4:10 PM ET, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.

Here is the full lineup.