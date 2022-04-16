in Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers get boost for matchup vs. Royals

He’s back!

When the Detroit Tigers take on the Kansas City Royals on Saturday, they will get a nice little boost.

The Tigers released today’s starting lineup and though SS Javier Baez will miss another game with an injured thumb, OF Robbie Grossman is back.

Today’s game, which begins at 4:10 PM ET, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.

Here is the full lineup.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

What a Detroit Lions draft could look like if they took QB Malik Willis at No. 2