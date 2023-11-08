Detroit Tigers hire former World Series Champion Joey Cora

According to multiple reports, the Detroit Tigers have addressed a key vacancy in their coaching staff by bringing in Joey Cora, a seasoned baseball figure with a strong track record. While initially rumored to take on the role of the first base coach, Cora is expected to fill the position of third base coach, under the leadership of manager A.J. Hinch.

Welcome to Detroit, Joey Cora!

Joey Cora is not new to championship-caliber baseball. In fact, in 2017, Cora and Hinch were part of the Houston Astros coaching staff during the memorable World Series-winning season. Hinch served as the Astros' manager, while Cora was the bench coach, contributing significantly to the team's success.

The Tigers are reportedly planning to shift their current third base coach, Gary Jones, into the dugout, paving the way for Cora to take up the role of the third base coach. This move will require the Tigers to appoint a new first base coach to complete the coaching lineup.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Tigers have hired Joey Cora as their new coach, filling a crucial vacancy. Joey Cora, known for his championship-winning experience, is expected to become the team's third base coach. The Tigers' coaching staff reorganization also involves moving Gary Jones to the dugout, creating an opening for Cora.

Bottom Line – A Winning Addition

Joey Cora's return to the Detroit Tigers marks an exciting chapter in the team's coaching department. With his championship pedigree and multifaceted coaching abilities, Cora is poised to play a pivotal role in the Tigers' pursuit of success. As the 2024 season unfolds, his influence on the team's performance and development will be closely watched by fans and baseball enthusiasts alike.