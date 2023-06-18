According to a report from Evan Woodbery of MLive, former Detroit Tigers P Daniel Norris is back in the Big Leagues. Woodbery is reporting that the Cleveland Guardians have selected Norris' contract from Triple-A Columbus prior to Saturday night's game.

Norris, who is now 30 years old, was originally selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2nd Round of the 2011 MLB Draft. He last pitched for the Tigers in 2022, when he went 2-0 with a 3.45 ERA. So far in his Major League career, which has spanned over nine seasons, Norris is a combined 22-38 with a 4.71 ERA.

From struggling in the Minors to the Big Leagues

It is interesting that the Guardians have decided to call up Norris as he has really struggled so far in the Minors this season. In fact, in 2023, Norris is 2-4 with a 6.93 ERA in 14 appearances for Columbus. In those games, he has stuck out 32 and walked 24 in 37.2 innings of work.