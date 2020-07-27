41.2 F
Detroit Tigers hold special pre-game ceremony for legend Al Kaline (VIDEO)

The Tigers honored the life and legacy of the legendary Al Kaline prior to tonight's game.

By Michael Whitaker
ViaFox Sports Detroit Twitter Account

The Detroit Tigers took the field at Comerica Park for tonight’s home opener against the Kansas City Royals, their first home game in over 300 days.

However, tonight also marked the first official Tigers game in Detroit since the passing of “Mr. Tiger” himself Al Kaline, who died on April 6 at the age of 85.

One of the greatest players not only in team history but in baseball as a whole, Kaline was an 18-time All-Star, World Series champion, and ten-time Gold Glove winner. To say that he left an indelible mark on the fans of Motor City baseball would be an understatement.

The team held a special pre-game ceremony prior to tonight’s game, honoring Kaline’s life and legacy:


