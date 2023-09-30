Detroit Tigers honor Miguel Cabrera in emotional pregame ceremony at Comerica Park [Video]

Detroit Tigers honor Miguel Cabrera in emotional pregame ceremony at Comerica Park

On Saturday, the Detroit Tigers hosted an emotional farewell ceremony for Miguel Cabrera, honoring his incredible career and contributions to the team. This event marked a significant moment in the history of the franchise and celebrated one of baseball's greatest right-handed hitters of all time.

Tigers Honor Miggy

The Detroit Tigers organized a touching pregame ceremony to honor Miguel Cabrera, a 12-time All-Star and one of baseball's most iconic figures. The ceremony included heartfelt speeches, gifts, and recognition from fellow players and coaches. Cabrera, who recently transitioned to a special assistant role with the team, was visibly moved by the outpouring of affection from fans and colleagues.

Here are some of the highlights from today's events.

We've arrived at the second-to-last Miggy's Moments segment of 2023, and today we take a closer look at the special sculpture in right field made up of 3,000 baseballs in honor of @MiguelCabrera jersey number and accomplishments.#MiggysMoments I @FamilyCooling pic.twitter.com/CX3nqSlLIG — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) September 30, 2023

(Part 1) Special guests and special moments are featured in today's special pre-game ceremony honoring @tigers legend @MiguelCabrera. #RepDetroit pic.twitter.com/SXtz6Ti0cK — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) September 30, 2023

(Part 2) Special guests and special moments are featured in today's special pre-game ceremony honoring @tigers legend @MiguelCabrera.#RepDetroit pic.twitter.com/xGjbjVZKW7 — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) September 30, 2023

Miggy’s worn some cool cleats over his career, but these take the cake. #GraciasMiggy pic.twitter.com/f9CmF7qE6l — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 30, 2023

Giving the next generation the opportunities he had.



The Detroit Tigers Foundation and @TigersCommunity are donating $24,000 toward the @MiguelCabrera Foundation. #GraciasMiggy pic.twitter.com/xnr4qzwdor — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 30, 2023

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Tigers held an emotional farewell ceremony for Miguel Cabrera, recognizing his remarkable career. Cabrera, a 12-time All-Star, received gifts and praise from teammates, coaches, and Hall of Famers. The event highlighted Cabrera's enduring legacy as a baseball icon and his transition to a special assistant role with the Tigers.

Bottom Line – A Farewell to Greatness

The farewell ceremony for Miguel Cabrera was a poignant reminder of the impact a player can have on a team and its fans. As Cabrera embarks on a new chapter with the Tigers, his contributions to the sport will be cherished and celebrated for years to come. This emotional event will be remembered as a fitting tribute to a baseball legend.

In the world of sports, moments like these transcend the game itself, leaving a lasting legacy that inspires future generations of athletes and fans alike. Miguel Cabrera's name will forever be etched in baseball history, and his presence will continue to resonate in the hearts of Detroit Tigers fans.