Monday, July 27, 2020
Detroit Tigers introduce full team prior to Home Opener (VIDEO)

Let's meet the 2020 Detroit Tigers!

By Michael Whitaker
ViaFox Sports Detroit Twitter Account

The Detroit Tigers are back home at Comerica Park!

The team took the field for their 2020 home opener against the Kansas City Royals for their first official game action in Detroit in over 300 days. Prior to the game, the team introduced the full lineup:


Who’s ready to play ball?

BONUS CONTENT: Detroit Tigers “fear” Miami Marlins COVID-19 outbreak:

The Miami Marlins were forced to postpone their home opener after 14 of their players tested positive for COVID-19, which naturally had everyone in baseball holding their breath – the Detroit Tigers included.

Infielder Jordy Mercer spoke at length about the situation and how the team is handling the news, but doesn’t think that it’s time to think about potentially cancelling the season that just got underway last week.

“I think us players knew or maybe had an idea something like this could happen,” Mercer said before Monday’s game. “It can spread like wildfire. I think you’re blind if you’re saying this wasn’t going to happen.

“MLB’s put in a good safety protocol, but it’s not just us. It’s everybody else — the clubhouse staff, flight attendants, pilots, media, everybody. We’re all human. We’re all making the sacrifice to play this game that we love, and we’re just trying to stay as safe as possible.”

Before being cleared to return to Summer Training Camp on July 20, Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris had tested positive for the virus. And like Norris, any player that tests positive will have to test negative twice before being allowed to return.

Manager Ron Gardenhire, who was admittedly nervous after an opponent on the Cincinnati Reds tested positive this weekend, hopes that all players follow the safety protocols put in place in order to avoid an outbreak.

Please click here to read the rest of the article.

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

