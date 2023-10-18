Detroit Tigers’ Kerry Carpenter promises he’s just getting started

After a successful 2023, Detroit Tigers OF Kerry Carpenter promises even better things on the horizon!

The Detroit Tigers enjoyed consistent production from Kerry Carpenter this season, as he appeared in 118 games in 2023 following a breakout campaign with Double-A Erie, Triple-A Toledo, and the Tigers in 2022. However, Carpenter isn't content with his current stats; he believes that his success in 2023 is just the starting point.

Carpenter was a routine contributor for the Detroit Tigers

Carpenter is confident in his hitting ability, considering his production over the last two years, and he believes that he's just scratching the surface of his potential.

“I knew what I did last year was pretty good,” Carpenter said, “but it was limited, and I wasn't the guy (opposing teams) keyed in on. Being able to come up here this year and prove that I can hit, it's been special. And it's not over. It's just getting started. I have a long way to go.”

During the 2023 season, in the 118 games he played, Carpenter achieved a .278 batting average, hitting 20 home runs, drawing 32 walks, and recording 115 strikeouts.

As he explains it, he reported to Spring Training earlier in the year with a “chip on his shoulder” and with something to prove – but he's keeping it all in perspective.

“That's the only way I can describe it,” he said. “I thank God for the opportunity. The ups and the downs, I learned from both.”

Scott Harris liked what he saw from Carpenter

Meanwhile, President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris has lavished praise on Carpenter, referring to him as a “solution” for their team.

“There were very few people thinking Kerry Carpenter was going to be a solution for us,” Harris said. “He is a solution for us, which is a good reminder that we have to be patient with young players, but we also have to give them opportunities to come up here and demonstrate that they can be solutions at positions moving forward.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Detroit Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter had a breakthrough season across three levels of baseball last year. In 2023, he played in 118 games for the Tigers and delivered impressive stats with 20 home runs. Carpenter firmly believes that his success this year is just the starting point, and he's garnered praise from President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris.

Bottom Line: The sky is the limit for Carpenter

Tigers fans appreciated Carpenter's performance in 2023 and recognize that he can be considered a crucial building block for the organization's pursuit of a postseason return.

With his unlimited potential, the sky is the limit for Carpenter in 2024!