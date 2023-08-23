Stay Hot: Kerry Carpenter grand slam continues roll for young slugger

The Tigers trailed 0-4 to the Cubs until a Kerry Carpenter grand slam

The Detroit Tigers have been getting some incredible production out of outfielder Kerry Carpenter, and he was at it again this afternoon at Comerica Park with his first-career grand slam. It was just the latest in what has been a highly productive month of August for Carpenter, who is establishing himself as a bonafide presence in the batting order.

Carpenter's first-career grand slam tied up the game for the Detroit Tigers

Not only did the Tigers break up a no-hit attempt by Chicago Cubs pitcher Jameson Taillon, but it was Carpenter who donned the metaphorical superhero cape when it was his turn to step up to the plate. With a 3-1 count, he blasted the next pitch he saw to right field, tying the game in what was a 4-0 lead for the visitors.

Carpenter continues to absolutely rake

To put it lightly, Carpenter has been on fire for the Tigers and has been their most consistent offensive threat since mid-June. Entering this afternoon's game, Carpenter had been hitting .354 with seven home runs in the month of August alone. Additionally, his 20 game on base streak is the 4th longest among all active MLB players.

Bottom Line: Kerry Carpenter is building something

Tigers fans are loving what they're getting out of Kerry Carpenter right now, and it sure seems like he has the potential to go yard just about every time that he steps up to the plate these days.

Should he and teammate Spencer Torkelson continue their offensive outburst, we could be in for a very interesting final few weeks of the regular season schedule.