Detroit Tigers land pitcher and one of the ‘better bats’ in 2022 MLB Draft

Day 2 of the 2022 MLB Draft is upon us and the Detroit Tigers have made their first two picks of the day, including selecting their first pitcher and a Top 100 player with the No. 147 overall pick.

On Sunday night, the Tigers used the No. 12 overall pick to select 2B Jace Jung out of Texas Tech and the No. 51 overall pick to select 3B Peyton Graham out of Oklahoma.

The Detroit Tigers did not have a pick in the third round as they lost that selection as a result of the Eduardo Rodriguez signing.

With their fourth-round pick (No. 117 overall), the Tigers have selected RHP Troy Melton out of San Diego State.

Here is what Prospects Live has to say about Melton.

Heavy, Low-90s sinker with accompanying slider and changeup. Both pitches are fringy right now, but it’s a quick arm with good projectability. Throws a lot of strikes. Starter upside.

The Tigers followed up that pick by selecting 3B Luke Gold out of Boston College with their fifth-round pick (No. 147 overall).

Here is what Prospects Live has to say about Gold.

Gold presents one of the better bats in the 2022 class. There’s average. There’s power. There’s discipline and bat-to-ball. He does everything at the plate quite well. He can handle third base or first base as well, though his arm is below average across the diamond. Gold will be an enticing bats to clubs looking for a Ty France type of profile in the draft, albeit with limited defensive value unless player development can shore up his throwing shortcomings. Nation, how do you feel about these two picks by the Detroit Tigers?

