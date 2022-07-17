Newest Detroit Tiger Jace Jung yells at Texas players after home run [Video]

The Detroit Tigers have made their first selection in the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft and with the No. 12 overall pick in the first round, they selected 2B Jace Jung out of Texas Tech.

Jung, who has been knocked down a bit because he is not a Gold Glove-caliber infielder, has absolutely no problem hitting the living heck out of a baseball and that is exactly what the Tigers need.

But what Jung also brings to the table is some fire that he is not afraid to show on the field.

An example of the fiery emotion Jace Jung brings to the table can clearly be seen in the video below that shows him yelling at University of Texas players after he blasts a home run.

Watch as Jung hits the home run and while he is running around the bases, he has some words for the Texas infielders.

It appears as if Jung yells, “This is my house!” at the Longhorns’ second baseman as he runs by him.

Here is what Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic has to say about the Detroit Tigers selecting Jace Jung with the No. 12 pick.

The pick here is all about the bat. Jung — the brother of Rangers top prospect Josh Jung — hit .335 with a .481 on-base percentage and 14 home runs this season at Texas Tech. Jung has an unconventional setup and holds his bat at an interesting angle at the plate, but he has quick hands and the bat angle allows him to stay on plane and drive the ball with consistency. “A legitimate left-handed bat,” one scout said.

Jung was ranked as the No. 8 talent on Keith Law’s big board and gets a 60 grade on both hit tool and power from MLB Pipeline. Jung walks more than he strikes out and has shown an ability to hit to all fields. He has the ceiling of a .300 hitter in the big leagues and has enough power to reach at least 20 home runs in an ideal world, too.

We have a feeling that fans of the Detroit Tigers are going to love Jace Jung!

