Tigers News Reports

Detroit Tigers lose CF Riley Greene to injury

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Tigers fans are holding their breath on Tuesday night as CF Riley Greene has reportedly suffered an injury against the Texas Rangers. According to Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic, Greene has been removed from the lineup after he might have been injured chasing a fly ball off the bat of Corey Seager. Let's cross our fingers that Greene's injury is nothing serious because he has been the Tigers best player so far in 2023.

Riley Greene Detroit Tigers

Why it Matters for Riley Greene

It is bad enough that Greene will have to miss the remainder of tonight's game, but if he has to miss extended time, it would be a huge blow for the Tigers. Not only has Greene been on playing great as of late, but he has been leading the entire American League in batting average for the month of May.

Inside the Numbers

Heading into Tuesday's game, Greene was batting .297 with five home runs and 18 RBIs. In the month of May, he is batting .368 with a robust OPS of 1.018.

Michigan RB Blake Corum gives update on his injury
Michigan RB Blake Corum gives update on his injury

Michigan RB Blake Corum recently sat down with The 33rd Team to update his injury and to talk about the upcoming season.
