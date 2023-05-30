Detroit Tigers trade for OF Jake Marisnick

It isn't often that Major League Baseball teams swing trades within their own division, but the Detroit Tigers have pulled off such a move, acquiring OF Jake Marisnick from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for cash considerations.

Jake Marisnick arrives in the organization already well-traveled

The news was released minutes ago by the Tigers Public Relations Twitter account:

It's the latest move of Tigers president Scott Harris. The deal is of the minor-league variety, and Marisnick isn't listed on the 40-man roster.

He arrives in Detroit well-traveled, having already played for the Chicago Cubs, Miami Marlins, Houston Astros, New York Mets, San Diego Padres, and Pittsburgh Pirates. He's played in 10 games for Chicago this year but went hitless in only two plate appearances.

Wrapping It Up: Marisnick is the newest face in the organization

The Tigers continue their series tonight at Comerica Park against the Texas Rangers.