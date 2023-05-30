Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Tigers Notes

Detroit Tigers trade for OF Jake Marisnick

By Paul Tyler
22
0

It isn't often that Major League Baseball teams swing trades within their own division, but the Detroit Tigers have pulled off such a move, acquiring OF Jake Marisnick from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for cash considerations.

Detroit Tigers Odds Joey Wentz Tyler Holton Luis Santana Tim Naughton

Jake Marisnick arrives in the organization already well-traveled

The news was released minutes ago by the Tigers Public Relations Twitter account:

- Advertisement -
Detroit Tigers,Jake Marisnick

It's the latest move of Tigers president Scott Harris. The deal is of the minor-league variety, and Marisnick isn't listed on the 40-man roster.

He arrives in Detroit well-traveled, having already played for the Chicago Cubs, Miami Marlins, Houston Astros, New York Mets, San Diego Padres, and Pittsburgh Pirates. He's played in 10 games for Chicago this year but went hitless in only two plate appearances.

Wrapping It Up: Marisnick is the newest face in the organization

He's played in 10 games for Chicago this season but went hitless in only two plate appearances. He has a career batting average of .228 with 63 home runs and 213 RBI.

The Tigers continue their series tonight at Comerica Park against the Texas Rangers.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
The Miguel Cabrera Dilemma: It is Time for the Tigers to Make a Tough Call
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Tigers Analysis and OpinionAJ Reilly -

The Miguel Cabrera Dilemma: It is Time for the Tigers to Make a Tough Call

Should the Detroit Tigers continue to play Miguel Cabrera despite his declining performance? Explore the impact of his contract extension and the team's dilemma. Find out why it may be time for the Tigers to have a difficult conversation about Cabrera's role in the lineup.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.