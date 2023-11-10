Detroit Tigers lose out on Tyler Alexander after he’s claimed off waivers

The Detroit Tigers faced a significant setback in their bullpen strategy as left-handed reliever Tyler Alexander was claimed off waivers by the Tampa Bay Rays. The Tigers had initially designated Alexander for assignment, hoping to bring him back into the fold. However, this move opened the door for the Rays to claim him.

The Tigers Were Hoping To Bring Tyler Alexander Back

On Tuesday, Scott Harris, the Tigers' president of baseball operations, expressed both the team's continued interest in Alexander and the difficulty of the decision to designate him.

“We still have interest in bringing him back,” Scott Harris said. “I know he's working really hard to come back from the shoulder injury to demonstrate that he can help a team in the future.”

“With Tyler, he's such a great presence for us in our clubhouse,” Harris said. “It didn't feel great to designate him. Given his situation coming off an injury, we had to make our decision there.”

Why it Matters

Alexander's departure not only impacts the Tigers' pitching lineup but also removes a notable presence from their clubhouse. In 2023, Alexander showcased his value with a 4.50 ERA, maintaining impressive control with only five walks against 44 strikeouts over 44 innings.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Tyler Alexander, a key left-handed reliever, claimed off waivers by the Tampa Bay Rays. The Detroit Tigers had hoped to retain Alexander after designating him for assignment. Alexander's loss affects the Tigers' bullpen depth and clubhouse dynamics.

Bottom Line – A Lesson in Roster Management

The claim of Tyler Alexander by the Rays serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of baseball's waiver system and the intricacies of roster management. For the Detroit Tigers, it's a case of what-could-have-been, losing out on a valuable player due to the strategic gamble they took. Moving forward, the Tigers will need to navigate these roster complexities with an eye towards maintaining bullpen depth and preserving team chemistry, all while adapting to the ever-changing landscape of Major League Baseball.