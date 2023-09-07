Detroit Tigers make decision on Matt Manning, call up Trey Wingenter

According to the Detroit Tigers, they have summoned right-handed reliever Trey Wingenter from Triple-A Toledo to fill the void left by starting pitcher Matt Manning. Manning's unfortunate injury occurred when he was struck by a 119.5 mph line drive, resulting in a fractured bone in his right foot during Wednesday's game against the Yankees.

Why it Matters

Unfortunately, Manning's injury will cause him to miss the remainder of the 2023 season. Manning's 2023 campaign concludes with a 3.58 ERA across 78 innings, spanning 15 starts.

Trey Wingenter has experienced a season of ups and downs. His 2023 performance reflects mixed results, with a 1-0 record accompanied by a 7.00 ERA in 9 innings of play. Notably, Wingenter has demonstrated an ability to strike out opponents, tallying 11 strikeouts against five walks.

