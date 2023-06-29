Detroit Tigers make obvious decision on Joey Wentz

The hope was that Joey Wentz would emerge as a solid starting pitcher option for the Detroit Tigers in 2023, but that has not been the case, as he has continued to struggle throughout the season. Now, according to the Tigers, they have made the tough decision to option Wentz to Triple-A Toledo.

Tigers make obvious decision on Joey Wentz

Just moments ago, the Tigers announced the following roster moves:

Optioned LHP Joey Wentz to Triple-A Toledo

Selected LHP Zach Logue from Triple-A Toledo *

To make room for Logue on the 40-man roster, designated LHP Anthony Misiewicz for assignment

Bottom Line: It is time for Wentz to clear his mind

So far in 2023, Wentz is 1-9 with a horrendous 6.78 ERA and 1.633 ERA in 15 starts. There is no question about it that the Tigers gave him an extremely long leash to find himself, but he was not able to figure things out. Hopefully, a stint in Toledo will allow Wentz to clear his mind, and to attempt to figure out what has gone wrong for him so far this season.