Detroit Tigers prospect Colt Keith hits a home run in 1st at-bat with Toledo [Video]

Detroit Tigers fans are understandably dreaming of things to come with highly touted prospect Colt Keith, and he gave them a first-hand demonstration of his talent tonight in his first career at-bat with the Toledo Mud Hens of Triple-A.

Colt Keith is one of Detroit's highly regarded prospects

The Tigers took Keith with the 132nd overall pick in Round 5 of the 2020 MLB Draft, and his skill was immediately apparent.

Currently, he's ranked the No. 1 overall prospect within the Tigers organization and has earned high praise from those who have worked with him.

“He's confident he's going to make it happen,” said C.J. Wamsley, Keith's hitting coach in High-A West Michigan last season. “It's special, it's different. You don't see that a ton to that magnitude. We've been fortunate to have a lot of guys with that mentality, but Colt goes above and beyond. I don't want to say ‘above and beyond,' but the dude goes hard.”

He hit 14 home runs and 50 RBI with the West Michigan Whitecaps with a .325 batting average in 246 at-bats prior to his call-up by the Mud Hens.

He smacked a home run in his 1st at-bad with the Mud Hens

Keith immediately made an impact, blasting a home run in his very first at-bat with Toledo:

Colt Keith hit a no-doubt home run in his first Triple-A at-bat for Toledo. pic.twitter.com/hykdrx8FiD — Jason Beck (@beckjason) June 28, 2023

Key Points

Keith is one of Detroit's highest-regarded young prospects

He tore it up playing for the West Michigan Whitecaps

He hit a home run in his 1st at-bat with the Toledo Mud Hens

Wrapping It Up: We can't wait to see Keith with Detroit

Keith has already immediately impacted his entrance into the next level of professional baseball.We look forward to seeing his continued progress with the Mud Hens and eventually earning a call to the Tigers!