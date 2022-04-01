Detroit Tigers make pair of roster moves prior to matchup vs. Yankees

On Friday, the Detroit Tigers will take on the New York Yankees in one of their final Spring Training games before heading north for Opening Day.
Prior to today’s game, INF Isaac Paredes has been optioned to Triple A Toledo. Additionally, RHP Jacob Barnes has been added to Major League camp.
The Tigers have 39 players remaining in Major League camp.
— Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) April 1, 2022
