Detroit Tigers make pair of roster moves prior to opener vs. Rockies

On Friday night, the Detroit Tigers will host the Colorado Rockies at Comerica Park.

Prior to the game, the Tigers announced the following roster moves.

The Tigers have placed OF Victor Reyes on the 10-day injured list with a left quad strain.

In a corresponding move, OF Derek Hill has been recalled from Triple A Toledo.

3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Stacks for Friday 4/22/22

Stacks are an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. They can push a team to the top of a GPP by driving upside. However, they’re also viable in cash games, namely smaller (two-person or three-person) stacks that mitigate the volatility of a full four-person stack.

This article is your home throughout the 2022 Major League Baseball season for the day’s top stacks. The primary goal is to identify the highest-scoring upside stack. Still, game theory will play a role in contrarian stacks making the cut as GPP options. Nevertheless, chalky stacks will make appearances in this space, too.

Beyond my analysis in this space, I strongly suggest numberFire premium members using our DFS Sharpstack tool and hitting heat map tool. The DFS Sharpstack helps plug stacks into optimized lineups, allowing you to change parameters and lock or exclude players and teams. Meanwhile, the heat map offers a one-stop-shop for the opposing starting pitcher, implied total, park factor, and other notable goodies.

Now, let’s look at the top stacks on today’s main slate.

Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves are crushing lefties in the early going. According to FanGraphs, they have had a 122 Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) in 2022 against southpaws. Obviously, the sample has been tiny less than one month into the 2022 season. Still, Atlanta’s offense is jam-packed with hitters that have crushed lefties in recent years.

