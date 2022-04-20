in Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers make roster move following loss to Yankees

The Tigers lost to the Yankees on Wednesday night

The Detroit Tigers hoped to move a game closer to .500 on Wednesday night but it was not meant to be as the fell to the New York Yankees.

Following the game, the Tigers announced they have optioned OF Daz Cameron to Triple A Toledo.

The move was made to make room for Michael Pineda, who will be starting Thursday afternoon’s game.

