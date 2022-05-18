Detroit Tigers may have just lost ANOTHER starting pitcher

In order for the Detroit Tigers to make any noise at all in the American League Central this season, they had to stay healthy.

Unfortunately, that has not been the case as the Tigers have been losing players right and left.

Now, it looks like they have lost another key player as starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez was removed from Wednesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays after recording just one out in the first inning.

Just moments ago, Tigers athletic trainer Doug Teter and manager A.J. Hinch came out to check on Rodriguez and the decision was to remove him from the game.

During his outing, Rodriguez averaged 89.9 mph with his four-seam fastball, which is down considerably from his 92 mph average so far this season.

Rodriguez was replaced by Roby Garcia.

Eduardo Rodriguez walks off the mound with athletic trainer Doug Teter with one out in the first inning. A.J. Hinch replaces him with Rony Garcia. Rodriguez averaged 89.8 mph with his four-seam fastball. He relied primarily on his changeup and cutter. 23 pitches, 11 strikes. — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) May 18, 2022

Clearly something is wrong with #Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez, as head athletic trainer Doug Teter heads to the mound with manager A.J. Hinch in the first inning. Hopefully it is nothing serious. #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/cKD9txeI0p — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) May 18, 2022

