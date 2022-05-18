in Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers may have just lost ANOTHER starting pitcher

Well, this is not good at all

In order for the Detroit Tigers to make any noise at all in the American League Central this season, they had to stay healthy.

Unfortunately, that has not been the case as the Tigers have been losing players right and left.

Now, it looks like they have lost another key player as starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez was removed from Wednesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays after recording just one out in the first inning.

Just moments ago, Tigers athletic trainer Doug Teter and manager A.J. Hinch came out to check on  Rodriguez and the decision was to remove him from the game.

During his outing, Rodriguez averaged 89.9 mph with his four-seam fastball, which is down considerably from his 92 mph average so far this season.

Rodriguez was replaced by Roby Garcia.

