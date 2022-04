He burst onto the scene last season, and he’s picking up right where he left off.

Outfielder Akil Baddoo has launched his first home run of the 2022 season, taking Boston Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi to right field:

Akil Baddoo puts a charge into one for his first blast of the season!

It’s the first of hopefully many in 2022!