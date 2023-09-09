Detroit Tigers OF Austin Meadows done for 2023

Detroit Tigers OF Austin Meadows will not be playing for the remainder of 2023

The Detroit Tigers announced today that outfielder Auston Meadows will not return for the remainder of the 2023 season, putting to rest any speculation that he could suit up as the schedule winds down to a close.

Meadows was acquired in an April 2021 Trade by former GM Al Avila for Isaac Paredes

The Tigers acquired Meadows last April in a trade that sent infielder Isaac Paredes and a competitive balance round B pick in the 2022 amateur draft to the Tampa Bay Rays in return.

Meadows came to the Tigers with the expectation that he would be a consistent contributor to the offense after having hit .234 with 27 home runs and a career-high 106 RBIs in 2021 with Tampa Bay. Unfortunately, he was limited to a mere 36 games in 2022 while battling a variety of issues that included a bout of COVID-19 and vertigo, Achilles tendinitis, as well as anxiety.

He's only appeared in six games this season before going right back on the 60-Day Injured List in early April owing to his anxiety issues and has not suited up since.

Austin Meadows will not return this season, manager A.J. Hinch announced. He has been on IL since April with anxiety and away from team for last few months. He still had a locker in Tigers clubhouse until today, when Tigers needed a spot for Sawyer Gipson-Long. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) September 9, 2023

Bottom Line

Mental health is no joke, and while it was once viewed as a taboo subject to even discuss in professional sports circles, the critical issues that it can cause have become more and more apparent in recent years, with teams providing specific care for those who are experiencing it.

We are hoping that Detroit Tigers OF Austin Meadows can get himself right and successfully overcome any demons that he's battling.