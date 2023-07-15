Detroit Tigers OF Matt Vierling robs Julio Rodriguez with highlight catch [VIDEO]

Detroit Tigers outfielder Matt Vierling did his best impression of Riley Greene tonight in center field, robbing Seattle's Julio Rodriguez of what appeared to be a sure home run.

Riley Greene remains the designated hitter

Greene continues in his role right now as the team designated hitter, as he just recently returned from a stress fracture in his left fibula.

Matt Vierling did his best Greene impression

Vierling is going to be on highlight reels everywhere for the next several days thanks to his athletic catch in center field in the second inning of tonight's game against the Seattle Mariners, robbing Julio Rodriguez:

You can bet that Riley Greene was smiling when he saw the highlight-worthy grab from Vierling in center field, which is something that he's usually doing!

We can't wait to see Greene back in center field, but for now, what a play from Vierling!