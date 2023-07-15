Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Tigers Notes

Detroit Tigers OF Matt Vierling robs Julio Rodriguez with highlight catch [VIDEO]

By Paul Tyler
2
0

Detroit Tigers outfielder Matt Vierling did his best impression of Riley Greene tonight in center field, robbing Seattle's Julio Rodriguez of what appeared to be a sure home run.

Matt Vierling slide Detroit Tigers

Riley Greene remains the designated hitter

Greene continues in his role right now as the team designated hitter, as he just recently returned from a stress fracture in his left fibula.

Matt Vierling did his best Greene impression

Vierling is going to be on highlight reels everywhere for the next several days thanks to his athletic catch in center field in the second inning of tonight's game against the Seattle Mariners, robbing Julio Rodriguez:

Key Points

  • Vierling is playing center field for the Tigers
  • Riley Greene remains the designated hitter
  • Vierling robbed Julio Rodriguez with a highlight-reel catch

Bottom Line

You can bet that Riley Greene was smiling when he saw the highlight-worthy grab from Vierling in center field, which is something that he's usually doing!

We can't wait to see Greene back in center field, but for now, what a play from Vierling!

Previous article
Isaiah Stewart says 17 wins are not who Detroit Pistons are

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest News

Pistons NotesPaul Tyler -

Isaiah Stewart says 17 wins are not who Detroit Pistons are

Isaiah Stewart says the Detroit Pistons aren't letting last year's 17 wins define them.

More Articles Like This

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

© Fan Driven Media LLC.