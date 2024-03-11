Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Lands on ESPN’s Top 100 MLB Players of 2024 List

Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene could have a breakout season in 2024

ESPN recently unveiled its highly anticipated Top 100 Players of 2024 list, and among the esteemed group is Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene, who comes in at No. 81. Greene, the only Tigers player to make the list, is being recognized for his impressive skill set and potential.

ESPN’s Assessment of Riley Greene

According to ESPN’s analysis, Riley Greene’s development as a player is still evolving, but his talent and tools are undeniable. Despite having similar plate appearances in his two big league seasons, Greene’s performance has varied. Last season, he made notable improvements, including a reduction in ground ball rate and an increase in line drives, leading to an improved batting average of .288. However, ESPN notes that Greene’s high batting average on balls in play (BABIP) of .384 may be inflated.

Despite these nuances, ESPN acknowledges Greene’s ability to hit the ball hard, his proficiency in playing a premium outfield position, and his continuous improvement at the age of 23. Greene is seen as a crucial building block for the Tigers’ future success.

Season Prediction for Riley Greene

ESPN’s prediction for Riley Greene’s upcoming season is optimistic. They anticipate Greene playing in his first full season with over 140 games, projecting a slight decrease in batting average but an increase in home runs, possibly reaching the 20s. ESPN also suggests that Greene could emerge as the face of the Tigers post-Miguel Cabrera era, solidifying his role as a key player in the team’s future.

Final Thoughts

Riley Greene’s inclusion in ESPN’s Top 100 Players of 2024 list is a testament to his potential and the impact he could have on the Tigers’ organization. As he continues to develop and refine his skills, Greene has the opportunity to become a cornerstone player for the Tigers, helping to shape the team’s identity and success in the years to come.