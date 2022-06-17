Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene: ‘Road to The Show’ highlight video

It has been a difficult season so far for the Detroit Tigers but top prospect Riley Greene is being called up for Saturday’s game and there is some excitement in the air.

On Friday, news broke that the Tigers had finally made the decision to call up Greene, who has been on a rebab stint in Triple-A Toledo.

Greene was expected to head north with the Tigers out of Spring Training but it was not meant to be as he broke his foot just prior to Opening Day.

Riley Greene ‘Road to the Show’ highlight video

Well before Greene was ever drafted by the Tigers, Jim Leyland had the opportunity to scout him and he left knowing he just saw a kid who was “special” on the baseball field.

“You could tell when Greene walked into the batter’s box, this was somebody different,” Leyland said. “This was a kid with a presence. This was a poised kid with a good swing. You know, he looked the part, but I didn’t know we were gonna get him. I didn’t know where they would have him in our list or anything like that because I’m not involved in that at all. But yeah, he was special.”

Just over a week ago, Greene said he felt 100% and he was excited to be playing baseball again.

“I feel great. One hundred percent is kind of where I’m at,” Greene said. “I’m not feeling anything with my foot anymore, which is a good thing. I’m just excited to be back out there playing. I didn’t play for two months, and I was really wanting to get back on the field.”

“I’m here and I’m excited to be playing again,” Greene said. “I’m very grateful to be back on the field.”

Check out this Riley Greene highlight video and you are going to be just as excited to see him in a Detroit Tigers uniform as he is to be in one.

