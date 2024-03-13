Detroit Tigers P Jackson Jobe Was Like a Kid on Christmas for First Spring Training Game

Detroit Tigers P Jackson Jobe made his spring debut on Tuesday and he was brilliant

Jackson Jobe, the Detroit Tigers’ No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, made an unforgettable Spring Training debut on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins. In the ninth inning at Joker Marchant Stadium, Jobe retired all three batters he faced, securing a save in the Tigers’ 1-0 victory. His performance was highlighted by a four-seam fastball that reached a remarkable 101.8 mph, demonstrating his potential as a future star pitcher for the Tigers.

A Kid On Christmas

Following the game, Jobe expressed his excitement about his debut, likening the anticipation to the feeling of Christmas.

“I was counting down the days,” Jobe said. “It felt like Christmas today. It was awesome.”

He also mentioned the adrenaline rush he experienced on the mound.

“It felt like I was floating. But I knew that’s how it was going to be. I usually get like that before starts. I like it for reasons like that, being able to use the adrenaline to my advantage. That’s what I play for. That’s what it’s all about.”

The rookie pitcher was pleasantly surprised by his velocity.

“I’ve been throwing hard, but 102, I didn’t expect that. I was trying to hit 101, for sure. Juices were definitely flowing, so that helped out.”

The Big Picture: A Bright Future Ahead for Jackson Jobe and the Tigers

Jobe’s debut is a significant milestone for both the player and the Detroit Tigers. As a high draft pick, there are high expectations for Jobe to become a key player in the Tigers’ rotation. His performance in Spring Training is an encouraging sign of his potential and the future success of the team. With his impressive fastball and ability to handle pressure, Jobe is well-positioned to make a significant impact in the coming seasons.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Jackson Jobe made a successful debut for the Detroit Tigers, retiring all three batters in the ninth inning. Jobe’s fastball reached an impressive 101.8 mph, showcasing his pitching talent. The rookie expressed excitement and anticipation for his first Spring Training appearance, likening it to Christmas.

The Bottom Line – A Rising Star in Detroit

Jackson Jobe’s debut in Spring Training was more than just a game; it was a showcase of the future potential of the Detroit Tigers. With his impressive fastball, composure on the mound, and positive mindset, Jobe is on track to become a significant contributor to the team. As he continues to develop and hone his skills, fans and the organization alike have much to look forward to from this promising young pitcher.