Detroit Tigers P Matthew Boyd optimistic following Tommy John surgery

The season for Detroit Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd is over after he had to undergo Tommy John surgery. But the good news for Boyd is that he remains excited about the future.

Boyd is in his second tenure with the Tigers, for whom he pitched from 2015 to 2021. After a season with the Seattle Mariners, Boyd returned to Detroit on a one-year, $10 million deal.

In 71 innings (15 starts) in 2023, Boyd has registered a 5.45 ERA with 25 walks and 73 strikeouts.

Boyd is still looking to the future despite this season's frustrating end and appears to be confident in the chances of bouncing back.

“It's unfortunate, obviously, because I want to keep helping this team on the field this season,” Boyd said at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, speaking with reporters for the first time since surgery. “But it's exciting to know what's ahead to finally feel really, really good. I know what I can do when I do feel good, so that part is exciting.”

“Something wasn't right,” Boyd said. “There was nothing indicating anything other than just going through what we thought would be the first year back starting, and turns out, it was something a little more. I already feel better now, and that part is exciting. It's exciting to go forward.”

Bottom Line: Boyd has a tough road ahead

Boyd certainly has his work cut out for him, as the expected recovery time for pitchers who have undergone Tommy John surgery is typically anywhere from 12 to 18 months. This means that Boyd faces the possibility of being unable to pitch in the Majors until 2025.

But he's maintaining a positive attitude and he clearly believes in himself. We wish him the best of luck for a speedy recovery.