Michael Lorenzen showcased his talent on Thursday afternoon, propelling the Detroit Tigers to another victory against the Kansas City Royals. The MLB All-Star demonstrated his prowess by pitching seven scoreless innings before being taken out of the game by manager A.J. Hinch. The Tigers sealed a 3-0 win against the Royals in the series finale, clinching three of four games at Kauffman Stadium.

Lorenzen's solid performance adds to his reputation as he continues to hold MLB's longest active scoreless innings streak at an impressive 21⅔ innings.

“Our consecutive streak of pitchers wanting to stay in the game is still alive,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch told reporters in Kansas City. “He knew what was coming. He did his part. It's more of an inside joke for me and him coming off the field.”

“He'll have a mishap every now and then,” Hinch said, “but he's done a really good job of getting himself back into pitching after a misfire or after an 0-2 to walk, like he did to Pratto. His mentality has been excellent going on a couple months now.”

“He's able to reset, get back in the strike zone, get back to competitive pitches and mix his pitches well,” Hinch said. “He's unafraid to use any pitch, which is good, and I love the way he goes about it.”

As the Tigers celebrate their 3-0 victory against the Kansas City Royals, the star of the show remains Michael Lorenzen. His ability to handle pressure and maintain composure on the mound is a testament to his talent and dedication. With the Tigers still in the hunt for success, the team can rely on Lorenzen's excellence to bolster their chances in the American League Central race.