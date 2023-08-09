Detroit Tigers pay homage to Jim Price prior to matchup vs. Twins [Video]

Former Detroit Tigers catcher and broadcaster Jim Price passed away on Monday at the age of 81, leaving a gap in the hearts and minds of everyone both in baseball and in his personal life who knew him well.

The Tigers announced the passing in a social media post

Fans everywhere were informed of the unfortunate news earlier today when the Tigers announced on their social media profile of Price's passing. Immediately afterward, tributes began pouring in not only from the fans but from the Ilitch Family.

Price was honored with a special tribute video

Ahead of tonight's game against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park, both teams held a moment of silence in Price's memory. Additionally, the Tigers played the following touching tribute video on the scoreboard in left field:

From the buggy-whips to the yellowhammers, we'll always be grateful for sharing our summers with you, Jim. pic.twitter.com/hfQmM23RwZ — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 8, 2023

Bottom Line: We'll miss Jim Price

Any untimely passing is a tragedy, especially for the family and friends that they leave behind.

But in the case of Price, he leaves behind a lifetime of memories as a World Series champion and a beloved broadcaster and member of the metro-Detroit community.