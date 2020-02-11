Detroit Tigers pitchers, catchers report for Spring Training

We’re officially one step closer to Detroit Tigers baseball.

Pitchers and catchers have reported to Spring Training in Lakeland, Fl., with the rest of the team scheduled to report next Monday.

🎵 Guess who's back, back again

Baseball's back, tell a friend 🎵 pic.twitter.com/omw8SxfGUB — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) February 11, 2020

Here is the full roster of pitchers and catchers for 2020:

Pitchers

– Tyler Alexander

– Matthew Boyd

– Beau Burrows

– Anthony Castro

– Jose Cisnero

– Buck Farmer

– Michael Fulmer

– Kyle Funkhouser

– Bryan Garcia

– Rony Garcia

– Joe Jimenez

– David McKay

– Daniel Norris

– Ivan Nova

– Franklin Perez

– John Schreiber

– Gregory Soto

– Spender Turnbull

– Jordan Zimmermann

Catchers

– Grayson Greiner

– Eric Haase

– Jake Rogers

– Austin Romine

The first workout is scheduled for tomorrow.