Detroit Tigers pitchers Matthew Boyd and Cisnero to become free agents

According to a report from Chris McCosky, Detroit Tigers RHP Jose Cisnero and LHP Matthew Boyd have elected free agency. As noted by McCosky, neither of these decisions comes as a surprise as both Cisnero and Boyd were expected to become free agents.

How They Performed in 2023

Matthew Boyd

During the 2023 season, Boyd started 15 games for the Tigers prior to suffering a season-ending injury. In those starts, the lefty went 5-5 with a 5.45 ERA and a 1.324 WHIP. He had 73 strikeouts and 25 walks in 71.0 innings of work.

Jose Cisnero

Cisnero appeared in 63 games for the Tigers in 2023, going 3-4 with 2 saves. During those games, he posted a 5.31 ERA and a 1.483 WHIP. He had 70 strikeouts and 25 walks in 59.1 innings pitched.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: Moving On

The decisions by Matthew Boyd and Jose Cisnero to enter free agency mark the beginning of a new chapter for both pitchers. Boyd's injury-riddled 2023 season and Cisnero's contributions from the bullpen are now part of their respective Tigers legacies. As these two pitchers explore free agency, the Tigers and their fans will be watching closely to see how the next chapter unfolds. We certainly wish both Boyd and Cisnero the best of luck as they move forward with their careers.