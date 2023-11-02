Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Tigers pitchers Matthew Boyd and Cisnero to become free agents

2 Detroit Tigers pitchers reportedly elect for free agency. Neither of these come as a surprise.

Detroit Tigers pitchers Matthew Boyd and Cisnero to become free agents

According to a report from Chris McCosky, Detroit Tigers RHP Jose Cisnero and LHP Matthew Boyd have elected free agency. As noted by McCosky, neither of these decisions comes as a surprise as both Cisnero and Boyd were expected to become free agents.

Matthew Boyd and Cisnero to become free agents

How They Performed in 2023

Matthew Boyd

During the 2023 season, Boyd started 15 games for the Tigers prior to suffering a season-ending injury. In those starts, the lefty went 5-5 with a 5.45 ERA and a 1.324 WHIP. He had 73 strikeouts and 25 walks in 71.0 innings of work.

Jose Cisnero

Cisnero appeared in 63 games for the Tigers in 2023, going 3-4 with 2 saves. During those games, he posted a 5.31 ERA and a 1.483 WHIP. He had 70 strikeouts and 25 walks in 59.1 innings pitched.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Detroit Tigers pitchers Matthew Boyd and Jose Cisnero have chosen to become free agents, a move that was widely anticipated in the baseball community.
  2. In the 2023 season, Matthew Boyd started 15 games for the Tigers but saw his season cut short due to injury. He had a 5-5 record with a 5.45 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 71.0 innings.
  3. Jose Cisnero, on the other hand, made 63 appearances for the Tigers in 2023, securing 3 wins and 2 saves. His season included a 5.31 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 59.1 innings of work. Both players will now explore their options in free agency.
Matthew Boyd Detroit Tigers Matthew Boyd and Cisnero to become free agents

Bottom Line: Moving On

The decisions by Matthew Boyd and Jose Cisnero to enter free agency mark the beginning of a new chapter for both pitchers. Boyd's injury-riddled 2023 season and Cisnero's contributions from the bullpen are now part of their respective Tigers legacies. As these two pitchers explore free agency, the Tigers and their fans will be watching closely to see how the next chapter unfolds. We certainly wish both Boyd and Cisnero the best of luck as they move forward with their careers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?