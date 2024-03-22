fb
Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation to Begin 2024 Season

Tigers News Reports

The Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation has been determined

The Detroit Tigers have made a significant announcement regarding their starting rotation for the 2024 season, which includes some unexpected decisions. The choice to option right-handed pitcher Matt Manning to the minors has paved the way for Casey Mize and Reese Olson to secure spots in the starting rotation. This move has surprised many, as it was widely anticipated that Manning would make the team, while Olson was expected to start the season in Toledo.

Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation

  1. Tarik Skubal
  2. Kenta Maeda
  3. Jack Flaherty
  4. Casey Mize
  5. Reese Olson

*Note: A.J. Hinch has announced that Skubal, Maeda, and Flaherty will start in the Tigers’ first three games against the Chicago White Sox. He has not yet confirmed if Mize or Olson will be the No. 4 starter.

Summarizing the Rotation Battle

Throughout spring training, Manning, Mize, and Olson were embroiled in a closely contested battle for rotation spots. All three pitchers performed admirably, making the decision a challenging one for the Tigers’ management.

Ultimately, Skubal has been named the Opening Day starter, with Maeda, Flaherty, Mize, and Olson completing the five-man rotation. In addition, the Tigers announced that veteran non-roster invitee Drew Anderson, a right-handed reliever, has been reassigned to minor-league camp.

The Big Picture: A New Era for the Tigers

The Tigers’ decision to include Mize and Olson in the starting rotation marks a significant moment in the team’s development. It signifies a shift towards building a rotation that can potentially shape the future of the franchise. The performance of these young pitchers will be crucial in determining the Tigers’ success in the 2024 season and beyond.

Tarik Skubal Detroit Tigers

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Matt Manning optioned to minors, Casey Mize and Reese Olson secure rotation spots.
  2. Tarik Skubal, Kenta Maeda, and Jack Flaherty round out the five-man rotation.
  3. Four relievers are competing for the final two bullpen spots.

The Bottom Line – A Season of Anticipation

As the Detroit Tigers work to finalize their 26-man roster before Opening Day on March 28 against the Chicago White Sox, fans and analysts alike will be keenly watching how the new rotation performs. The inclusion of Mize and Olson, along with the experienced trio of Skubal, Maeda, and Flaherty, presents an intriguing mix of youth and experience. The 2024 season is shaping up to be one of anticipation and potential for the Detroit Tigers, as they look to make their mark in the competitive landscape of Major League Baseball.

