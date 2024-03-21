fb
W.G. Brady

Detroit Tigers make decision on Akil Baddoo, Ryan Kreidler

Tigers News Reports

Detroit Tigers make decision on Akil Baddoo and Ryan Kriedler following Thursday’s game

Following today’s Spring Training game, the Detroit Tigers have announced a series of roster moves as they continue to shape their team for the upcoming season. Infielder Ryan Kreidler and outfielder Akil Baddoo have been optioned to Triple-A Toledo, while outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy has been reassigned to minor-league camp.

Akil Baddoo Detroit Tigers Detroit Tigers make decision on Akil Baddoo

Detroit Tigers’ Position Players Set

These moves have brought the Tigers’ roster down to 31 players, with just five more cuts needed to reach the final 26-player lineup for their Opening Day matchup against the Chicago White Sox. The team’s decision to option Baddoo and Kreidler is part of the final adjustments as the Tigers fine-tune their roster.

The current set of 13 position players for the Tigers includes: H/T to @EvanWoodbery

  • Catchers: Carson Kelly and Jake Rogers
  • First Base: Spencer Torkelson
  • Second Base: Colt Keith
  • Shortstop: Javier Baez
  • Third Base: Gio Urshela
  • Outfielders/Designated Hitter: Mark Canha, Parker Meadows, Riley Greene, and Kerry Carpenter
  • Utility Players: Matt Vierling, Andy Ibanez, and Zach McKinstry

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Ryan Kreidler and Akil Baddoo have been optioned to Triple-A Toledo.
  2. The Detroit Tigers have reduced their roster to 31 players, with five more cuts to go.
  3. The set of 13 position players for the Tigers is now confirmed.
Detroit Tigers assign Tarik Skubal when Jackson Jobe will make Spring Training debut Detroit Tigers P Jackson Jobe

Bottom Line

As the Detroit Tigers approach their Opening Day, the focus is on finalizing a roster that balances experience and youth, hitting, and defense. The decisions to option Baddoo and Kreidler are indicative of the depth the Tigers have built, allowing them to make strategic choices based on performance and team needs. The final roster cuts will be closely watched as the Tigers prepare to kick off their season with a strong lineup and high hopes for a successful campaign.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

