Detroit Tigers make decision on Akil Baddoo, Ryan Kreidler

Detroit Tigers make decision on Akil Baddoo and Ryan Kriedler following Thursday’s game

Following today’s Spring Training game, the Detroit Tigers have announced a series of roster moves as they continue to shape their team for the upcoming season. Infielder Ryan Kreidler and outfielder Akil Baddoo have been optioned to Triple-A Toledo, while outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy has been reassigned to minor-league camp.

The Tigers have announced the following roster moves:

*Optioned INF Ryan Kreidler and OF Akil Baddoo to Triple A Toledo.

*Reassigned OF Justyn-Henry Malloy to Minor League camp.

*The Tigers have 31 players remaining in Major League camp. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) March 21, 2024

Detroit Tigers’ Position Players Set

These moves have brought the Tigers’ roster down to 31 players, with just five more cuts needed to reach the final 26-player lineup for their Opening Day matchup against the Chicago White Sox. The team’s decision to option Baddoo and Kreidler is part of the final adjustments as the Tigers fine-tune their roster.

The current set of 13 position players for the Tigers includes: H/T to @EvanWoodbery

Catchers: Carson Kelly and Jake Rogers

Carson Kelly and Jake Rogers First Base: Spencer Torkelson

Spencer Torkelson Second Base: Colt Keith

Colt Keith Shortstop: Javier Baez

Javier Baez Third Base: Gio Urshela

Gio Urshela Outfielders/Designated Hitter: Mark Canha, Parker Meadows, Riley Greene, and Kerry Carpenter

Mark Canha, Parker Meadows, Riley Greene, and Kerry Carpenter Utility Players: Matt Vierling, Andy Ibanez, and Zach McKinstry

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Ryan Kreidler and Akil Baddoo have been optioned to Triple-A Toledo. The Detroit Tigers have reduced their roster to 31 players, with five more cuts to go. The set of 13 position players for the Tigers is now confirmed.

Bottom Line

As the Detroit Tigers approach their Opening Day, the focus is on finalizing a roster that balances experience and youth, hitting, and defense. The decisions to option Baddoo and Kreidler are indicative of the depth the Tigers have built, allowing them to make strategic choices based on performance and team needs. The final roster cuts will be closely watched as the Tigers prepare to kick off their season with a strong lineup and high hopes for a successful campaign.